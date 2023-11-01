PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: 12-year-old collides with truck in Belmont after bike brakes fail

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A 12-year-old collided with a truck Wednesday due to the brakes on his bike failing, according to Belmont Police.

The collision happened around 8:30 a.m. on Mckee Farm Lane near South Point Road.

Police say a truck was traveling east on the roadway when the juvenile cyclist, traveling down Middleton Farm Drive, entered an intersection with a posted stop sign. However, authorities said the juvenile couldn’t stop because his brakes failed, causing him to run into the center door of the vehicle.

Officers said the juvenile was not wearing a helmet and fell to the ground. He was rushed to Caromount Regional in Gastonia with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver stopped and remained on scene after the crash, reports stated.

