New charges for man once accused of swinging baseball bat at children in Walmart

Justin Morgan charged in Tuesday incident
Justin Gray Morgan faces new charges.
Justin Gray Morgan faces new charges.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In June of last year, Justin Gray Morgan was charged by police in Salisbury after he allegedly was swinging a baseball bat at children in Walmart. On Wednesday Morgan was back in jail, this time charged with going armed to the terror of the public and disorderly conduct.

Morgan, 36, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in the 4800 block of Old Beatty Ford Road. He is being held without bond on the new charges.

The incident in June involved Morgan allegedly stealing a baseball bat at Walmart and swinging the bat at children and other customers. Investigators say Morgan confronted the police and then complied with their command to put the bat on the ground. Morgan was taken into custody charged with larceny and second degree trespassing. Morgan had been previously banned from the Walmart.

Two charges of assault on a government official were added after Morgan’s arrest for an incident at the Rowan County Detention Center. He did assault two detention officers while refusing to cooperate during the booking process, according to investigators. The deputies were not injured.

Details of the arrest on Tuesday were not immediately available. The story will be updated.

In 2021, Morgan was charged with assault on a police officer, filing a false police report, and misuse of the 911 system.

