NC sees first 2 flu-related deaths of the season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina has registered its first flu-related deaths of the 2023-24 flu season, health officials said.

Two adults in the western part of the state died due to complications of influenza during the third and fourth weeks of October, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

One person had tested positive for both influenza and COVID-19, state health officials said.

“We know both flu and COVID-19 can lead to severe complications and even death in some cases,” state epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH, said in a statement. “As flu season ramps up and COVID-19 is still circulating, it is very important for people to get their annual vaccines, practice good hand hygiene and stay home when sick.”

In addition to vaccines, health officials recommend the following precautions to protect against the spread of respiratory viruses:

Regularly clean your hands with hand sanitizer or soap and water to prevent the spread of viruses to others

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly

Additionally, people should stay home when they’re sick, except to seek medical care or testing, and take steps to avoid spreading infection to others in the home, including:

Staying in a separate room from other household members, if possible

Using a separate bathroom, if possible

Avoiding contact with other members of the household and pets

Not sharing personal household items, like cups, towels and utensils

Wearing a mask when around other people

Detailed information about actions individuals can take to protect themselves and others can be found here.

