Man accused of starving dog to death, abusing 45 other animals says he never intentionally hurt any of them

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man who faces 45 charges of cruelty to animals, three charges of child abuse, and one count of killing an animal by starvation says he never intentionally hurt any of his animals and doesn’t know why the dogs in his care were losing weight.

Justin Robert Lee Smith appeared before Judge James Randolph on Wednesday for a first appearance on the killing by starvation charge and for a bond hearing.

Smith and his companion, Madyson Danyell Clontz, are accused of the mistreatment of 45 animals in their care at their home on Morlan Park Road in Salisbury.

On Thursday of last week officers with Rowan Animal Services and deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant at the home. 45 animals, including dogs, cats, snakes, pigs, goats, chickens, turtles, and lizards were seized.

Deputies said one dog, one goat, and one snake were found dead on the property.

In court on Wednesday Smith denied starving the animals.

“I didn’t willfully starve anybody,” Smith said. “I have massive food bills for pet food and I don’t just throw the food away. I’ve been feeding them like crazy. I don’t know what’s happening. I don’t know why they lost so much weight but I have proof that I continuously…I have a feed bill that’s almost as much as the mortgage. I’m not doing nothing with the food, I’m feeding them. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know this all got to this point but I certainly did not hurt any animals on purpose.”

Judge Randolph added $2500 to the $6000 bond that Smith had originally posted on Monday when he and Clontz were charged. Both were out of jail until Tuesday when they were placed back in jail on the new charge.

Clontz also made a first appearance on Wednesday. $2500 was added to her bond of $3000.

Smith and Clontz were both ordered not to have possession of any animals. The two will be back in court on December 13.

