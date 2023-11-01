Making fondue to get in the Thanksgiving spirit

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Luke Tucker
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With Halloween in the rearview, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving.

To get in the spirit, Chef Jill Aker-Ray dropped by the QC Kitchen to whip up some fondue perfect for any Turkey Day meal.

Her recipe can be found below.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup shredded gouda cheese
  • 1 TBSP all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 tsp whole nutmeg-ground
  • 1 TBSP olive oil
  • 2 garlic clove, whole/peeled
  • 3/4 cup half and half

Directions:

  1. Toss the shredded cheeses, flour and nutmeg together in a large bowl. Stir until the cheese is coated with the flour and nutmeg.
  2. Add the olive oil and garlic to a medium saucepan and cook over medium-low heat until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. (Remove cloves.) Reduce heat to low. Add the half & half and cheese.
  3. Let the cheese melt slowly over low heat, stirring frequently until smooth.
  4. Serve with favorite dippers- ie apples, celery, pretzels, bread

