Making fondue to get in the Thanksgiving spirit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With Halloween in the rearview, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving.

To get in the spirit, Chef Jill Aker-Ray dropped by the QC Kitchen to whip up some fondue perfect for any Turkey Day meal.

Her recipe can be found below.

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded gouda cheese

1 TBSP all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp whole nutmeg-ground

1 TBSP olive oil

2 garlic clove, whole/peeled

3/4 cup half and half

Directions:

Toss the shredded cheeses, flour and nutmeg together in a large bowl. Stir until the cheese is coated with the flour and nutmeg. Add the olive oil and garlic to a medium saucepan and cook over medium-low heat until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. (Remove cloves.) Reduce heat to low. Add the half & half and cheese. Let the cheese melt slowly over low heat, stirring frequently until smooth. Serve with favorite dippers- ie apples, celery, pretzels, bread

