‘It really means a lot’: Descendant of Wyatt family grateful to see Leeper-Wyatt building preserved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council recently approved a re-zoning petition that will allow for preserving the oldest surviving retail brick commercial building in Dilworth.

The historic Leeper-Wyatt building was at risk of being knocked down as new development moves down South Boulevard.

It will now be given new life, thanks to the local couple behind the Tonidandel-Brown restaurant group, who own restaurants like Supperland and Haberdish.

They plan to pick the building up and move it to the parking lot of their newest restaurant on Cleveland Avenue in Dilworth.

It’s been here since 1903.

“It served as a community store, a company store for the mill village, and then at some point it transitioned to being a grocery store,” Stewart Gray, Director of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission, said.

For Brian Gribble, preserving this building represents something personal.

“My great grandfather was actually a Wyatt, and I recall hearing and reading stories about my grandfather working for his grandfather back here making grocery deliveries,” Gribble said.

The history can now live on, as Jamie Brown and her husband plan to move it a block and a half over.

“They will send beams underneath and then they will begin to lift up,” Brown said. “Thankfully we’ve had a lot of structural engineers working on the structure of the building and how it will be able to move and how they’re going to be able to shift the weight of the building to get it over to the other site.”

She says they’re still determining the future concept that will enter the walls of this historic building.

Gribble says he’ll be watching and looking forward to its new future.

“It’s really exciting to see something like this being saved,” he said. “To have a building that’s 120 years plus old, to see someone go through the efforts to preserve that history, it really means a lot, and it’s a huge asset to the community.”

The owners are going through a review process with the Historic District Commission, as they discuss ideas for the building, including adding an atrium to the top to be able to use the rooftop.

Their hope is to move the building sometime in February.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.