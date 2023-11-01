PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Person seriously hurt in crash; I-85 South near University City Boulevard shuts down

The wreck happened around 11:50 a.m.
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.(WAVE 3 News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured during a crash on I-85 in northeast Charlotte shut down Wednesday morning, according to Medic.

The wreck happened around 11:50 a.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 43 near University City Boulevard.

Paramedics said they rushed one patient to Atrium CMC with ‘serious injuries.’

NCDOT officials said traffic impact is high and urge travelers to seek an alternate route if possible.

The road is expected to reopen around 12:50 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
Paul Newman Bowers, 56, was charged.
New charges in Rowan County for a convicted felon
The band practiced Tuesday ahead of their trip on Wednesday.
Fort Mill HS Marching Band about to head on the ‘trip of a lifetime’

Latest News

A crash took down power lines and closed Wilkinson Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
Crash takes down power lines, closes several lanes on Wilkinson Boulevard
Reported crashes are slowing traffic on inbound Independence Boulevard on Wednesday.
Crashes causing traffic backups on Independence Boulevard
Reported crashes are slowing traffic on inbound Independence Boulevard on Wednesday.
Crashes causing traffic backups on Independence Boulevard
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Police identify child hit, killed walking across Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte