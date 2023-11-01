Person seriously hurt in crash; I-85 South near University City Boulevard shuts down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured during a crash on I-85 in northeast Charlotte shut down Wednesday morning, according to Medic.

The wreck happened around 11:50 a.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 43 near University City Boulevard.

Paramedics said they rushed one patient to Atrium CMC with ‘serious injuries.’

NCDOT officials said traffic impact is high and urge travelers to seek an alternate route if possible.

The road is expected to reopen around 12:50 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.