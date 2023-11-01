PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
How to make spooky chocolate milk

QC Kitchen gives instructions on how to make your own spooky drink
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the spookiest time of year, with creepy decorations around every corner and haunted tales being told.

QC Life is looking to keep the ghosts sweet as they try a TikTok trend to see if it lives to its haunting reputation.

Spooky Chocolate Milk

Ingredients:

  • Chocolate milk
  • Clear plastic cups
  • Permanent markers
  • Marshmallow fluff
  • Spoons

Instructions:

  • Open marshmallow fluff and scoop fluff using the back side of the spoon
  • Add the fluff to the side of the plastic cup
  • Make the marshmallow fluff shapes in different sizes and shapes
  • Use a marker to add eyes and mouths to the marshmallow ghosts on the outside of the glass
  • Fill the glass with chocolate milk

