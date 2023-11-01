Getting creative with Skittles paint
Mary King and Kristen Miranda try a creative way to use some Halloween candy
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether the kids got way too much candy last night, or maybe you bought too much, QC Life has you covered.
Mary King and Kristen Miranda try a creative way to use some Halloween candy with Skittles paint.
If you or your family wants to try it out, here are some instructions on how:
Supplies:
- Skittles
- Light corn syrup
- Cups
- Paint brush/paper
Instructions:
- Separate Skittles by color
- Soak in corn syrup for several hours. The longer they sit, the brighter the color will be
- Paint
