Getting creative with Skittles paint

Mary King and Kristen Miranda try a creative way to use some Halloween candy
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether the kids got way too much candy last night, or maybe you bought too much, QC Life has you covered.

Mary King and Kristen Miranda try a creative way to use some Halloween candy with Skittles paint.

If you or your family wants to try it out, here are some instructions on how:

Supplies:

  • Skittles
  • Light corn syrup
  • Cups
  • Paint brush/paper

Instructions:

  • Separate Skittles by color
  • Soak in corn syrup for several hours. The longer they sit, the brighter the color will be
  • Paint

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

