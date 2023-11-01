Getting creative with Skittles paint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether the kids got way too much candy last night, or maybe you bought too much, QC Life has you covered.

Mary King and Kristen Miranda try a creative way to use some Halloween candy with Skittles paint.

If you or your family wants to try it out, here are some instructions on how:

Supplies:

Skittles

Light corn syrup

Cups

Paint brush/paper

Instructions:

Separate Skittles by color

Soak in corn syrup for several hours. The longer they sit, the brighter the color will be

Paint

