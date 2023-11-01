First Alert Weather Day: Morning gets off to cold start with gusty winds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared for the next couple mornings as temperatures early in the day could flirt with freezing.

On Wednesday, a Freeze Warning is in effect for much of the Charlotte region until 10 a.m., with forecasted temperatures potentially dipping into the 20s. A gusty wind could make it feel even colder. Highs will reach the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Another First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday, with morning temperatures dropping below 30 degrees, and into the 20s in Charlotte. Temperatures have not been that low since March.

First Alert Weather Days on Wednesday and Thursday will both likely be dropped after the morning hours.

This weekend will be much more comfortable, with highs reaching the 70s under sunny skies.

Rain chances return next week after a relatively long dry spell as of late.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.