Enjoying Fall viders with Red Clay Ciderworks

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s fall, the season when people drink apple cider the most.

These days you can get them anywhere around North Carolina, in a lot of different flavors.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres went live at Red Clay Ciderworks to ask Jay Bradish about the popular fall drink.

Jorge Andres talks with cidermaker Jay Bradish about the popular fall drink

The crew also talked with Jonathon Repholz to discuss the ins and outs of the CLT Cider Festival on Nov. 11.

