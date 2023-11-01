Crime Stoppers: Woman says she was brutally beaten after Charlotte home break-in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are currently working to identify the person(s) responsible for breaking into a woman’s home and beating her.

It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 29 at a home on Tradition View Drive near Mallard Creek Road in northeast Charlotte.

The woman who was reportedly attacked spoke to WBTV in a phone interview but asked that she not be identified by name because she fears for her safety.

“When I got up, I was just laying on the ground in a pool of blood and there was blood pretty much just pretty much everywhere – on my bed and then of course on the ground,” the woman explained.

The woman said that at first, she didn’t even realize she had been attacked by another person. She said she thought her dogs may have done something to her.

According to the victim, she suffered multiple lacerations and fractures. She said the assailant(s) used a hammer to beat her and the hammer was left in the home.

She explained that she went to the hospital because of the attack and had to undergo surgery.

“It’s more unsettling to see the amount of damage they have done to me. They really messed me up,” the victim said.

She said she is unsure why someone would want to specifically target her.

When asked if she had ever been attacked before, the woman responded, “No of course not. I have never even been in a fight.”

The woman has hired Travis Gordon, a private investigator and president of TMG Investigative Group, to investigate her attack. CMPD Crime Stoppers Det. Rick Smith is also investigating the break-in and beating.

Gordon explained that the intruder(s) entered the house through a back door.

“It is possible that this was a robbery. At this point, we’re not really sure what the motive might be. There was some items missing from the home,” Gordon elaborated.

Smith said it is uncommon to hear about a break-in and attack where the victim is unsure why they were attacked.

“It is a little rare. I mean we don’t think this was a random act of violence,” Smith said.

While police do not think the attack was random, it is unclear who is responsible for the brutal beating.

Smith and Gordon are asking that neighbors check home surveillance footage to see if any cameras captured suspicious activity in the area in the early morning hours of Aug. 29. They’re hopeful that this will ultimately lead to justice for the victim.

“Emotionally, she’s scarred and traumatized and this will be something that she’s dealing with probably for the rest of her life,” Gordon said.

The woman, who is no longer staying in the home on Tradition View Drive, said she is determined to figure out who attacked her.

“You don’t come into someone’s home and hurt them this badly and think that you’re going to get away with it,” the victim said. “I’m not resting until I can figure out or find out who did this to me.”

Anyone with information about the break-in and beating is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

