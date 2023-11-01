Crashes causing traffic backups on Independence Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple crashes are causing backups on Independence Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

The crashes happened on the inbound side in the area of Briar Creek Road near the Bojangles Coliseum.

As of 6:45 a.m., traffic maps show backups for about two miles.

Medic said two people were treated for minor injuries following one of the crashes.

The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) expects the incidents to clear up shortly after 7:30 a.m.

