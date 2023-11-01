PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crashes causing traffic backups on Independence Boulevard

The inbound side of the highway is backed up due to reported incidents.
Reported crashes are slowing traffic on inbound Independence Boulevard on Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple crashes are causing backups on Independence Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

The crashes happened on the inbound side in the area of Briar Creek Road near the Bojangles Coliseum.

As of 6:45 a.m., traffic maps show backups for about two miles.

Medic said two people were treated for minor injuries following one of the crashes.

The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) expects the incidents to clear up shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

