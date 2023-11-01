Crash takes down power lines, closes several lanes on Wilkinson Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash currently has several lanes closed on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

NCDOT said all westbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard are shut down, along with the left eastbound lane.

A WBTV crew at the scene said power lines were down in the roadway and spotted a car with heavy damage. A Waste Management truck was also spotted in the roadway.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are on the scene directing traffic.

Medic said three people were evaluated for minor injuries.

NCDOT expects the roadway to be reopened by 9 a.m.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.