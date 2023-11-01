PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crash takes down power lines, closes several lanes on Wilkinson Boulevard

The crash happened at Remount Road shortly after 7 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash currently has several lanes closed on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

NCDOT said all westbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard are shut down, along with the left eastbound lane.

A WBTV crew at the scene said power lines were down in the roadway and spotted a car with heavy damage. A Waste Management truck was also spotted in the roadway.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are on the scene directing traffic.

Medic said three people were evaluated for minor injuries.

NCDOT expects the roadway to be reopened by 9 a.m.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
Paul Newman Bowers, 56, was charged.
New charges in Rowan County for a convicted felon
Samari Wright was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection with an attempted rape...
CMPD: Man armed with hatchet attempted to rape Amazon delivery driver

Latest News

Reported crashes are slowing traffic on inbound Independence Boulevard on Wednesday.
Crashes causing traffic backups on Independence Boulevard
Reported crashes are slowing traffic on inbound Independence Boulevard on Wednesday.
Crashes causing traffic backups on Independence Boulevard
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Police identify child hit, killed walking across Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte
The crash happened in the early-morning hours on Sunday.
2 die in fiery weekend crash in Hickory, police say