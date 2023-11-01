Concord man secures $200K from scratch-off
A man from Cabarrus County took home a massive prize Tuesday.
Cesar Mellado decided to test his luck on a $5 scratch-off from QuickTrip on Concord Parkway and won $200,000.
After taxes, Mellado took home $130,500.
The lucky ticket was a Carolina Panthers version, which debuted in July. Five $200,000 prizes were on the table, and three remain to be claimed.
