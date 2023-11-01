PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Concord man secures $200K from scratch-off

A man from Cabarrus County took home a massive prize Tuesday.
Mellado bought his lucky Carolina Panthers ticket from QuikTrip on Concord Parkway North in Concord.
Mellado bought his lucky Carolina Panthers ticket from QuikTrip on Concord Parkway North in Concord.(Courtesy: NC Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Cabarrus County took home a massive prize Tuesday.

Cesar Mellado decided to test his luck on a $5 scratch-off from QuickTrip on Concord Parkway and won $200,000.

After taxes, Mellado took home $130,500.

The lucky ticket was a Carolina Panthers version, which debuted in July. Five $200,000 prizes were on the table, and three remain to be claimed.

Watch continuing coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

