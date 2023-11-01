PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Person seriously injured in stabbing on CATS bus, no arrests made

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times on a Charlotte Area Transit System bus Wednesday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on East Sugar Creek Road near North Tryon Street.

Police say the man was rushed to the hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after he was stabbed.

CATS said the stabbing happened after a fight between two passengers. Following the incident, the victim reportedly ran off the bus looking for help, while the suspect took off.

One seriously hurt in wreck; I-85 S in northeast Charlotte shuts down

No arrests have been made, police said.

Wednesday’s incident was the latest act of violence aboard CATS transportation services. Since the start of last year, multiple shootings and stabbings have now happened on city transportation vessels. One of those shootings left a bus driver, Ethan Rivera, dead.

Earlier this year, CATS interim CEO Brent Cagle spoke to the violence.

“Gun violence and violence in general is pervasive throughout the community, and CATS is not immune to that,” he said. “Ninety-nine percent of our trips occur without incident. Passengers are able to get where they’re going without experiencing this kind of thing.”

