CMPD: Person seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times on CATS bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times on a CATS bus Wednesday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on East Sugar Creek Road.
Police say the male victim was rushed to the hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after he was stabbed.
No arrests have been made, authorities said.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
