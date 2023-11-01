CMPD: Person seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times on CATS bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times on a CATS bus Wednesday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on East Sugar Creek Road.

Police say the male victim was rushed to the hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after he was stabbed.

No arrests have been made, authorities said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

