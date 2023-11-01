PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Person seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times on CATS bus

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on East Sugar Creek Road.
Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times on a CATS bus Wednesday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on East Sugar Creek Road.

Police say the male victim was rushed to the hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after he was stabbed.

One seriously hurt in wreck; I-85 S in northeast Charlotte shuts down

No arrests have been made, authorities said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

