CMPD: Man shot, killed inside southeast Charlotte home, no arrests made

The shooting happened late Tuesday night on Eaglewood Avenue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Charlotte late Tuesday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Eaglewood Avenue, between Monroe Road and Independence Boulevard, near East Meck High School.

Once at the scene, police found the man inside a home with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police said the shot appeared to have come from outside the home and that other family members were inside.

CMPD said it is unclear if any children were inside or if the house was targeted by the shooter.

“With the holidays approaching, we definitely want to promote safety and security within families,” CMPD’s Torri Tellis said. “One thing we always want people to pay attention to, is always pay attention to your surroundings.”

Officers said no suspects have been arrested in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident or who witnessed anything should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

