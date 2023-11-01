PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Chick-fil-A officially announces new southeast Charlotte location

It’ll sit off Wendover Road in Grier Heights.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AXIOS CHARLOTTE) - A new Chick-fil-A is coming to southeast Charlotte.

The restaurant chain announced Monday its Wendover Plaza location is “on its way.” It’ll sit off North Wendover Road in Grier Heights.

Our news partners, Axios Charlotte, previously reported construction began on June 12 and would take around 22-24 weeks.

A spokesperson tells Axios the popular chain “should be slinging sandwiches out of their new Wendover location by the end of 2023.”

