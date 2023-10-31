York County man accused of possessing, distributing child sexual abuse material

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A York County man is facing several charges after he allegedly possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said 45-year-old Edward Walick was arrested on Oct. 20.

His arrest came after investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The report led them to Walick, who was accused of the allegations.

Walick is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. All charges are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, along with the York County Sheriff’s Office, made the arrest. Other agencies including the Fort Mill Police Department, U.S. Secret Service and the FBI assisted with the investigation.

The state Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

