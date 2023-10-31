Creed bringing ‘Summer of ‘99′ tour to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Creed is coming to the Queen City!

The band announced they’ll return to stages across North America for the first time in 12 years on Monday.

“It’s time to ROCK,” the band tweeted. “The wait is over!”

The tour, labeled ‘Summer of ‘99,’ will hit some major cities. Charlotte’s scheduled for July 24, 2024, at PNC Music Pavillion.

Special guests include 3DoorsDown, Daughtry, Switchfoot, and Tonic.

