Creed bringing ‘Summer of ‘99′ tour to Charlotte

Creed is coming to the Queen City!
FILE - In this Sunday, April 6, 2014, file photo, singer Scott Stapp, of the band Creed,...
FILE - In this Sunday, April 6, 2014, file photo, singer Scott Stapp, of the band Creed, performs solo in concert at Soundstage, in Baltimore. Creed frontman Stapps wife is seeking a divorce from her estranged husband. Jaclyn Stapp filed for divorce from the 41-year-old singer and asked a judge in Palm Beach County, Florida, in Nov. 2014 to have her husband admitted to a substance abuse facility. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)(Owen Sweeney | Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Creed is coming to the Queen City!

The band announced they’ll return to stages across North America for the first time in 12 years on Monday.

“It’s time to ROCK,” the band tweeted. “The wait is over!”

The tour, labeled ‘Summer of ‘99,’ will hit some major cities. Charlotte’s scheduled for July 24, 2024, at PNC Music Pavillion.

Special guests include 3DoorsDown, Daughtry, Switchfoot, and Tonic.

Atrium Health NICU babies dress for Halloween

For ticket information, click here.

