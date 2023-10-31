Union County politicians running in groups

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - Usually you only see one name on a political yard sign. In Waxhaw, you might see three. A group of candidates calling themselves “The Waxhaw Wall” is running against three incumbents, including the current mayor.

“There’s such a contrast in candidates and some have aligned themselves with other candidates running for the position,” Union County Board of Education member Gary Sides told WBTV. “So you kind of have slates, if you will, and that’s a rather unusual phenomena that has just developed over the last election or two.”

Sides recently wrote an Op-Ed warning about a new development in Waxhaw that echoes some of the talking points of candidates running in Indian Trail, Weddington and Waxhaw calling themselves “The Wall.” (The pages for the two other candidates running for Waxhaw Commission are here and here)

“We don’t have capacity in that area of the county,” Saides said.

Jason Hall is a Waxhaw Commissioner who’s not up for election and recently wrote an Op-Ed about the growth challenges facing the town and the county.

“Union County’s been kicking the can down the road for a long time,” Hall said.

If The Wall is about stopping or slowing growth, Hall says the other candidates are about sustainable growth.

“You don’t have to work hard to find out North Carolina is a pretty good place to go,” Hall said. “The farmers are selling their land, who do you think they sell it to? Who is buying it?”

Hall says blocking development is only likely to end in litigation and rising property values and taxes.

“So, when you start thinking about the advantages the benefits of working with a project owner and what those benefits can offer the town, then it starts to make a little bit more sense,” Hall said.

Sides told WBTV Union County towns also need to respect the history and current culture of the county. He said the school board is more reactionary to the policy decisions made by towns and county commissioners.

“There’s a very strong agricultural component to Union County, I hope we don’t lose,” Sides said. “How we’re going to grow and at what pace and how we’re going to manage it.”

“We’re in a very challenging period right now, a very challenging period of growth and what you want in an environment like that is you want a team who’s got a lot of experience,” Hall said.

“It is very clear that there are two diametrically opposing opinions on the future of Waxhaw, as with many municipalities, and if you have an opinion then you need to go out and support by at least voting for the candidate that supports your view,” Sides said.

