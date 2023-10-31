Trial to begin for York County mother accused of killing her 4-year-old child

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - More than three years after a disturbing discovery inside a York County home, a trial will get underway Tuesday for a mother accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter.

Rock Hill Police said Jackleen Mullen and her boyfriend, Audrevious Williams, killed the little girl in May 2020.

The child, named India, had special needs, and when investigators asked Mullen where the girl was, she told them she was staying with family in North Carolina. Further investigation revealed that that was not true.

Her body was later found in a dresser drawer at a home on Gentle Breeze Lane in Rock Hill.

After she was discovered inside the home, Mullen and Williams were charged with homicide by child abuse or neglect.

A police officer said there seemed to be no remorse from Mullen when they told her about her child’s death.

Mullen also faced charges in 2016 when the same child tested positive for cocaine after being born at just 26 weeks.

Tuesday begins jury selection in Mullen’s trial. If she is convicted, she could face life in prison.

