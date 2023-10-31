PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Tarantula crossing the road blamed for crash that sent motorcyclist to the hospital

A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley National Park caused a traffic crash that sent a...
A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley National Park caused a traffic crash that sent a Canadian motorcyclist to the hospital, the National Park Service said.(Source: Volker Toensing)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley National Park caused a traffic crash that sent a Canadian motorcyclist to the hospital, the National Park Service said.

Swiss travelers, driving a rented camper van, braked suddenly to avoid hitting the tarantula as it crossed State Route 190 on Saturday, the park service said. The 24-year-old motorcyclist then struck the back of the camper van. The motorcyclist’s condition was not immediately available Monday.

Death Valley’s desert landscape runs along part of central California’s border with Nevada and is known as the hottest place on Earth. Much of the national park’s roads remain closed following flash floods that occurred when the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary swept through the region in August.

“The spider walked away unscathed,” the park service wrote in a statement.

While tarantulas spend most of their lives in underground burrows, 8- to 10-year-old males go aboveground in the fall to search for a mate, the park service said.

A bite from the non-aggressive arachnids is reportedly similar to a bee sting, officials said, and is not deadly to humans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to Brookshire Boulevard before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Police identify child hit, killed walking across Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
Deputies and Animal Services officers take Justin Lee Smith and Madison Danielle Clontz to jail...
Couple faces nearly 100 animal cruelty charges after animals seized
Samari Wright was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection with an attempted rape...
CMPD: Man armed with hatchet attempted to rape Amazon Delivery driver

Latest News

Shredded organic materials are piled up before being taken to a anaerobic digester at a...
Americans are still putting way too much food into landfills. Local officials seek EPA’s help
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, a JetBlue logo is displayed on the side of a jet as...
Biden administration takes on JetBlue as its fight against industry consolidation goes to court
The hearing will be held on November 13 at Granite Quarry Town Hall, 143 N. Salisbury Ave.
Public hearing on annexation in Granite Quarry set for November 13
Chief John Pelletier said the footage shows the bravery of officers who ran toward danger to...
GRAPHIC: Maui police release body camera footage from day of wildfires
FILE-Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2023. AB...
Bud Light brewer is still struggling to sell beer in North America over trans promotion backlash