Statesville Police search for teen girl missing for over a month

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville Police are asking for help finding a teen girl who’s been missing for over a month.

15-year-old Tajenai Marie Johnson was last seen on Sept. 22, according to authorities.

She is about 5′8″, weighs 105 pounds, and has long black braids with brown eyes.

HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Statesville Police are asking for help finding a teen girl who’s been missing for over a month. Latest: https://t.co/pDjE0yOg2a pic.twitter.com/vyO5L5aiBJ — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) October 31, 2023

Officials advised they weren’t sure what clothing she could be wearing.

With any information on Tajenai, contact the Statesville Police Department immediately at (704) 878-3406.

