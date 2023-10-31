PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Statesville Police search for teen girl missing for over a month

15-year-old Tajenai Marie Johnson was last seen on Sept. 22.
The Statesville Police Department is asking for help finding Tajenai Marie Johnson.
Tajenai Marie Johnson(Courtesy: Statesville Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville Police are asking for help finding a teen girl who’s been missing for over a month.

15-year-old Tajenai Marie Johnson was last seen on Sept. 22, according to authorities.

She is about 5′8″, weighs 105 pounds, and has long black braids with brown eyes.

Officials advised they weren’t sure what clothing she could be wearing.

With any information on Tajenai, contact the Statesville Police Department immediately at (704) 878-3406.

