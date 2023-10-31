Section of Blue Ridge Parkway closed due to bear encounter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An encounter with a bear has led to the closure of 8 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. According to the National Park Service, some folks leaf watching were trying to feed and hold a young bear near the Lake Pinnacle Overlook.

According to officials with the National Park Service, the part of the scenic route from milepost 367.6 near the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area to milepost 375.6 at Ox Creek Road is closed until further notice. Visitors can still access the Craggy Gardens recreational area from NC. However, the visitor center at milepost 364.5 is closed until the road reopens.

The Park Service says the closure is for the safety of people and the bear.

“We are closing this section of the road temporarily for the safety of both the bear and park visitors,” said Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “When people intentionally attract bears with trash and food it can lead to very dangerous situations. In this instance we want to give the bear a chance to lose interest in the area before the situation escalates and visitors or the bear are harmed.”

Peter Miller was enjoying the views on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Watauga County today. He hasn’t seen bears here and hopes he doesn’t.

“I’ve seen plenty in Asheville, none up here though,” Miller said. “I don’t really feel like getting eaten.”

Donald Casper from Salisbury is also leaf watching. He did see a bear here once in this area.

“It just ran across the road,” Casper said.

And he says that’s the best way to see them, at a distance.

“People trying to handle them, that’s crazy, stupid.”

It’s not unusual to see bears anywhere along the Blue Ridge Parkway. That’s why officials warn folks to be careful leaving trash and food outside.

In Blowing Rock on Tuesday there were no bears to be seen, unless you count all the ones that are sold in the Sunset Tees and Hattery downtown.

“It sells, simple as it gets,” said owner Jack Hall.

Hall owns Sunset Tees and Hattery. Bear items are big sellers, Jack says, because folks are fascinated with bears, but that doesn’t mean they should get too close to the real thing.

“They don’t think about the safety of themselves and others and that’s the sad part, they’re going to turn around and continue to have those encounters,” Hall said.

His best advice?

“Best to just stand far away and take your pictures. Use your zoom lens.”

Park officials stated that visitors and residents in the area should keep food out of sight and follow the parkway’s bear safety tips. Anyone who sees a bear in the area is asked to call (828) 298-2491 or stop at the nearest Visitor Center to report the encounter.

