Rowan EDC touts business growth in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of East Spencer is enjoying unprecedented economic growth with developers building new houses across the town and with a new business park off I-85.

According to the Rowan Economic Council, a transformation of the former Rusher property is taking place in East Spencer as construction is now underway for Rusher Farms Commerce Center.

Developed by Halstatt Real Estate Partners and Tectonic, this project promises to deliver not one, but two cutting-edge spec buildings that are set to redefine the landscape.

Building 1, boasting a generous footprint of 451,980 square feet, is designed to impress with its 115 trailer stalls, 350 auto stalls, and 36-foot clear height. Meanwhile, Building 2 spans 162,240 square feet and offers 50 trailer stalls, 180 auto stalls, and a substantial 32-foot clear height.

As East Spencer’s premier commercial destination takes shape, opportunities abound for companies to relocate or expand. For leasing inquiries and to be a part of this exciting venture, reach out to Rowan EDC Vice President, Scott Shelton, at scott@rowanedc.com.

