Register now: Cabarrus Human Services offering free self-care course for active caregivers

County workshop helps navigate difficult role; sign up by November 3
Caregiving can include running errands, shopping, preparing meals, transporting, managing...
Caregiving can include running errands, shopping, preparing meals, transporting, managing personal finances, helping with personal hygiene and more.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County’s Department of Human Services is offering free classes for folks currently caring for a friend or family member.

Caregiving can include running errands, shopping, preparing meals, transporting, managing personal finances, helping with personal hygiene and more.

This workshop is designed to provide caregivers with the tools they need to better care for themselves.

During the Powerful Tools for Caregivers series, participants will learn how to:

  • Improve self-confidence
  • Communicate feelings more effectively
  • Reduce stress
  • Locate helpful resources
  • Balance life
  • Increase tough decision-making abilities

The six-week virtual workshop runs November 7 through December 12. Classes are on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

The series is designed for active caregivers and is not a certificate program. To register, call 704-920-1400 and select option 7 by Friday, November 3. Space is limited and caregivers are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

A computer with internet access and webcam is required for participation.

