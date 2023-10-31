Public hearing on annexation in Granite Quarry set for November 13

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - A public hearing has been scheduled in Granite Quarry on a proposed Annexation Agreement between the Town of Granite Quarry and the City of Salisbury.

The Board of Aldermen of the Town of Granite Quarry will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 6:00 PM or soon thereafter as time will allow at the Granite Quarry Town Hall, 143 N. Salisbury Ave., Granite Quarry.

The proposed Agreement on future annexation areas will be explained and all persons resident or owning property in said areas and all residents of the Town of Granite Quarry will be given an opportunity to be heard.

The proposed Annexation Agreement is on file in the Town of Granite Quarry Clerk’s office and may be inspected during regular business hours. The proposed Agreement contains a clear description of the subject areas.

Hearing-impaired persons requiring assistance should contact the Town Clerk (704) 279-5596 at least 24 hours prior to the hearing to request special accommodations.

