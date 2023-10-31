Popular Plaza Midwood shop broken into, door shattered overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A break-in was reported in Plaza Midwood’s business district on Tuesday.

Sip City, a taproom and bottle shop off Central Avenue, found its door shattered Tuesday morning as two people forced their way into the shop Monday night.

The market took to social media and released photos of the suspects, asking for help identifying the duo. Plaza Midwood’s Facebook page is asking anyone with information to shoot them a direct message.

WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more information.

