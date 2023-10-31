PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Popular Plaza Midwood shop broken into, door shattered overnight

A break-in was reported in Plaza Midwood’s business district on Tuesday.
A break-in was reported in Plaza Midwood’s business district on Tuesday.
A break-in was reported in Plaza Midwood’s business district on Tuesday.(Courtesy: sipcityclt)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A break-in was reported in Plaza Midwood’s business district on Tuesday.

Sip City, a taproom and bottle shop off Central Avenue, found its door shattered Tuesday morning as two people forced their way into the shop Monday night.

The market took to social media and released photos of the suspects, asking for help identifying the duo. Plaza Midwood’s Facebook page is asking anyone with information to shoot them a direct message.

WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to Brookshire Boulevard before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Police identify child hit, killed walking across Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte
Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
Samari Wright was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection with an attempted rape...
CMPD: Man armed with hatchet attempted to rape Amazon delivery driver
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

Featuring Sabrina Gilchrist & Nia Harden
Heat Up The Night
The closure happened after officials said people tried to feed and hold a bear spotted on the...
Section of Blue Ridge Parkway closed due to bear encounter
A man from Fort Mill is facing several child sexual exploitation charges.
York County man accused of possessing, distributing child sexual abuse material
The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
HIGHWAY PATROL: Child sent to hospital after being hit by ambulance