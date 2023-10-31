PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Photos: Truck catches fire on I-485 Inner

Upon arrival, crews said the truck was ‘fully involved’ with a leaking fuel tank.(Courtesy: Long Creek Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Photos from the Long Creek Fire Department showed a truck completely engulfed in flames on I-485 Inner Tuesday morning.

The incident happened along the highway to I-77 North.

Officials say the Long Creek and Huntersville Fire Departments were dispatched to the car fire.

Upon arrival, crews said the truck was ‘fully involved’ with a leaking fuel tank.

No word on any injuries or how long it took to control the fire.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

