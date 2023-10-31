Photos: Truck catches fire on I-485 Inner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Photos from the Long Creek Fire Department showed a truck completely engulfed in flames on I-485 Inner Tuesday morning.

The incident happened along the highway to I-77 North.

Photos from @LongCreekFD showed a truck completely engulfed in flames on I-485 Inner Tuesday morning. 😳 More: https://t.co/XgSbVwGKwg pic.twitter.com/y97VrTLkaC — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) October 31, 2023

Officials say the Long Creek and Huntersville Fire Departments were dispatched to the car fire.

Upon arrival, crews said the truck was ‘fully involved’ with a leaking fuel tank.

No word on any injuries or how long it took to control the fire.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.