Photos: Truck catches fire on I-485 Inner
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Photos from the Long Creek Fire Department showed a truck completely engulfed in flames on I-485 Inner Tuesday morning.
The incident happened along the highway to I-77 North.
Officials say the Long Creek and Huntersville Fire Departments were dispatched to the car fire.
Upon arrival, crews said the truck was ‘fully involved’ with a leaking fuel tank.
No word on any injuries or how long it took to control the fire.
