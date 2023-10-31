PHOTOS: Halloween costumes featuring princesses, Flinstones, ‘Limu Emu’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Halloween is here and people across the Charlotte area are dressed up for the occasion!

From furry friends decked out as the Sanderson sisters from “Hocus Pocus” to Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” all the bases were covered.

There was also an assortment of princesses, superheroes a couple of Flinstones babies and even “Limu Emu” and Doug from the Liberty Mutual commercials.

