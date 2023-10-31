PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
PHOTOS: Halloween costumes featuring princesses, Flinstones, ‘Limu Emu’

Check them all out here and then upload your best Halloween costume pics!
Denise Morgan sent us this picture of her son dressed as Liberty Mutual's Doug and Limu Emu!
Denise Morgan sent us this picture of her son dressed as Liberty Mutual's Doug and Limu Emu!(Source: Denise Morgan)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Halloween is here and people across the Charlotte area are dressed up for the occasion!

From furry friends decked out as the Sanderson sisters from “Hocus Pocus” to Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” all the bases were covered.

There was also an assortment of princesses, superheroes a couple of Flinstones babies and even “Limu Emu” and Doug from the Liberty Mutual commercials.

Check them all out here and then upload your best Halloween costume pics!

Watch continuing news coverage here:

