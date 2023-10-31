PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
New charges in Rowan County for a convicted felon

Paul Newman Bowers, 56, was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted felon faces a long list of new charges after an incident with law enforcement on Monday.

Jail records from the Rowan Co. Detention Center show that Paul Newman Bowers, 56, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, cyber stalking, and second degree trespassing.

Bowers is being held without bond.

Bowers has a criminal history in Davie and Rowan counties dating back to 1985 that includes assault on a law enforcement officer, hit-and-run, driving while impaired, larceny, drug possession, breaking and entering vehicles, and simple assault.

