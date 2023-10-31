NC leader warns of counterfeit THC-infused snacks ahead of Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Secretary of State is warning residents about THC-laced snacks designed to look very similar to popular candy and snack brands.

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, a law-enforcement operation led to the seizure of $170,000 worth of THC-infused snacks from store shelves. The operation focused on the eastern part of the state and also led to the seizure of other drugs and guns.

Officials said the snacks were seized from a variety of tobacco and vape shops, many of which were near high schools or colleges. Eight search warrants and 24 consent searched led to the discovery of the THC-infused foods.

The snacks, which are often designed to look like other products, are known as counterfeited brands. The Secretary of State’s Office said brands counterfeited included Skittles, Fritos, AirHeads, Oreos and more.

A NC law enforcement operation recently led to the seizure of $170,000 worth of THC-infused counterfeit products. (NC Secretary of State)

“These THC-infused edibles are packaged using counterfeit snack brands that are particularly popular with children and teenagers,” Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall said. “This growing trend is dangerous for our communities and it’s important to raise the overall awareness of this issue with parents and all residents around North Carolina.”

While the THC snacks often have slight differences and names when compared to true brands, Marshall said the packaging is deceptive and is designed to look like regular products.

“Halloween is a time when our children are consuming more candy and sweets, so it’s particularly important if parents have THC-infused products in their homes to lock them away like other medications or cleaning products,” the state leader said.

According to America’s Poison Centers, reports of cannabis edible poisonings in children 12 and under have increased nearly 700% since 2018.

Suspected counterfeit goods can be reported to the Secretary of State’s Office at anticounterfeit@sosnc.gov.

