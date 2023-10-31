HIGHWAY PATROL: Child sent to hospital after being hit by ambulance

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a child was seriously injured after being hit by an ambulance Monday afternoon.

Trooper Rico Stephens, says around 4:30 p.m. yesterday, troopers said an EastCare ambulance hit the pedestrian.

According to officials, the ambulance was heading south on Highway 43 near the intersection of Worthington Road and hit the victim, who had walked on the roadway.

The child was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Stephens.

The hospital says no patient was in the ambulance at the time of the crash and their ambulance received minor damage.

The Highway Patrol says no charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.