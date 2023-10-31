PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

HIGHWAY PATROL: Child sent to hospital after being hit by ambulance

The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.(Viewer photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a child was seriously injured after being hit by an ambulance Monday afternoon.

Trooper Rico Stephens, says around 4:30 p.m. yesterday, troopers said an EastCare ambulance hit the pedestrian.

According to officials, the ambulance was heading south on Highway 43 near the intersection of Worthington Road and hit the victim, who had walked on the roadway.

The child was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Stephens.

The hospital says no patient was in the ambulance at the time of the crash and their ambulance received minor damage.

The Highway Patrol says no charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to Brookshire Boulevard before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Police identify child hit, killed walking across Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte
Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
Samari Wright was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection with an attempted rape...
CMPD: Man armed with hatchet attempted to rape Amazon delivery driver
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

Upon arrival, crews said the truck was ‘fully involved’ with a leaking fuel tank.
Photos: Truck catches fire on I-485 Inner
THC-infused snacks are often designed to look like popular brands of candy.
NC leader warns of counterfeit THC-infused snacks ahead of Halloween
There are 120 pumpkins displayed in the Elizabeth neighborhood in Charlotte
The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall returns for Halloween
Toyota’s fourth investment in the North Carolina facility brings its total investment to about...
Toyota more than doubles investment and job creation at North Carolina battery plant