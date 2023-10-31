PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall returns for Halloween

Trick-or-treaters from all over Charlotte gather to take pictures at this one-of-a-kind backdrop.
Follow these tips to ensure a fun, safe night.
By Faith Alford
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For those riding in the Elizabeth neighborhood, they’ll notice 120 carved pumpkins illuminating Greenway Avenue.

Every year the community comes together to create the pumpkin wall for Halloween.

The Elizabeth community hosts a carving party the weekend before Halloween, where dozens of residents show up and create their best designs. Those pumpkins are put along the Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall.

This wall attracts hundreds of people, with families gathering every year to take their holiday photos. The tradition is in its 19th year and is continuing to grow.

The Pumpkin Wall is located at 2023 Greenway Ave. and will be taken down on Sunday, Nov. 5.

