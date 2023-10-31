The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall returns for Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For those riding in the Elizabeth neighborhood, they’ll notice 120 carved pumpkins illuminating Greenway Avenue.

Every year the community comes together to create the pumpkin wall for Halloween.

The Elizabeth community hosts a carving party the weekend before Halloween, where dozens of residents show up and create their best designs. Those pumpkins are put along the Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall.

Happy Halloween! Spent the morning in Elizabeth at the Great Wall of pumpkins 🎃 pic.twitter.com/4OC6xhG3g9 — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) October 31, 2023

This wall attracts hundreds of people, with families gathering every year to take their holiday photos. The tradition is in its 19th year and is continuing to grow.

The Pumpkin Wall is located at 2023 Greenway Ave. and will be taken down on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.