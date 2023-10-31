PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

GRAPHIC: Maui police release body camera footage from day of wildfires

Chief John Pelletier said the footage shows the bravery of officers who ran toward danger to...
Chief John Pelletier said the footage shows the bravery of officers who ran toward danger to help others.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - The Maui Police Department released dramatic footage on Monday captured by body cameras as officers responded to August’s wildfires.

The videos show officers evacuating residents, breaking down a cattle gate and using garden hoses in a desperate bid to slow the flames enough to allow more people to escape.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said the footage shows the bravery of officers who ran toward danger to help others.

“From the very beginning, you saw officers saving lives,” Pelletier said at a news conference.

The footage was released in compliance with a public records request.

GRAPHIC: Viewers may find content in the video disturbing.

“This body-worn camera makes it very clear and convincing that the Maui Police Department went above and beyond,” Pelletier said. “Their actions reflect the finest tradition of this noble profession.”

Maui police said 15 individuals barricaded themselves in a Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf store in Lahaina.

There are multiple inquiries underway into the response to the wildfires, including an after-action study into the Maui Police Department’s response. Officials said the body-worn camera is integral to unpacking how officers responded.

Maui police also released the latest list of those who remain unaccounted for following the Lahaina disaster. Four people are still missing.

  • Lydia Coloma
  • Paul Kasprzycki
  • Robert Owens
  • Elmer Lee Stevens

The death toll from the Lahaina wildfire stands at 99. Of those, 98 have been identified.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to Brookshire Boulevard before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Police identify child hit, killed walking across Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
Deputies and Animal Services officers take Justin Lee Smith and Madison Danielle Clontz to jail...
Couple faces nearly 100 animal cruelty charges after animals seized
Samari Wright was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection with an attempted rape...
CMPD: Man armed with hatchet attempted to rape Amazon Delivery driver

Latest News

Shredded organic materials are piled up before being taken to a anaerobic digester at a...
Americans are still putting way too much food into landfills. Local officials seek EPA’s help
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, a JetBlue logo is displayed on the side of a jet as...
Biden administration takes on JetBlue as its fight against industry consolidation goes to court
The hearing will be held on November 13 at Granite Quarry Town Hall, 143 N. Salisbury Ave.
Public hearing on annexation in Granite Quarry set for November 13
FILE-Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2023. AB...
Bud Light brewer is still struggling to sell beer in North America over trans promotion backlash