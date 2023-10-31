Fort Mill HS Marching Band about to head on the ‘trip of a lifetime’

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Fort Mill High School Marching Band has had a busy couple of months.

They spent the summer as they always do, getting ready for competition season. Now, as the season winds down, they’re getting ready for the trip of a lifetime.

The 180-person band leaves for Utah on Wednesday for its final competition of the year, but not just any competition.

The band is competing in what’s known as Bands of America, a national-level marching competition where they will go head-to-head with the best of the best.

Before they get there, they will make a stop at Disneyland in California. The group will perform in a special parade, one they have never done before.

