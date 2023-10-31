PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fort Mill HS Marching Band about to head on the ‘trip of a lifetime’

The 180-person band leaves for Utah on Wednesday for its final competition of the year, but not just any competition.
They spent the summer as they always do, getting ready for competition season.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Fort Mill High School Marching Band has had a busy couple of months.

They spent the summer as they always do, getting ready for competition season. Now, as the season winds down, they’re getting ready for the trip of a lifetime.

The 180-person band leaves for Utah on Wednesday for its final competition of the year, but not just any competition.

The band is competing in what’s known as Bands of America, a national-level marching competition where they will go head-to-head with the best of the best.

Before they get there, they will make a stop at Disneyland in California. The group will perform in a special parade, one they have never done before.

Tune into WBTV tonight at 11 to hear from the band director and some of the band members.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
First responders were called to Brookshire Boulevard before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Police identify child hit, killed walking across Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Samari Wright was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection with an attempted rape...
CMPD: Man armed with hatchet attempted to rape Amazon delivery driver
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Tajenai Marie Johnson
Statesville Police search for teen girl missing for over a month
The closure happened after officials said people tried to feed and hold a bear spotted on the...
Section of Blue Ridge Parkway closed due to bear encounter
John Joy has been arrested twice in recent weeks.
Iredell Co. man out on bond after multiple arrests for child sex crimes