First Alert Day issued due to drastic cooldown, shower chances Tuesday

High temperatures the next couple days will only reach the 50s.
High temperatures will drop all the way to the mid-50s on Halloween, with a chance for showers.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Day is in effect Tuesday as a drastic temperature shift arrives, along with a chance for some scattered showers.

After a few days of being in the 80s, high temperatures will drop all the way to the mid-50s on Halloween. Any rain that moves in could wrap up ahead of time for trick-or-treating.

Temperatures will continue to cool off Wednesday, with highs in the lower 50s expected, with morning feels-like temperatures in the 20s. A Freeze Watch has been issued for Mecklenburg County and counties above it. A First Alert Weather Day has also been declared.

Another First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday due to below-freezing temperatures in the morning, and a good chance for frost. The First Alert Weather Day will likely be called off for the afternoon hours.

By this weekend, temperatures will rebound into the 70s with lots of sunshine in the forecast.

