PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘A difference-maker’: Panthers lineman Corbett makes emotional return in victory over Texans

Before Sunday, Austin Corbett had not played since last season due to an ACL tear.
Austin Corbett made an emotional return on Sunday, playing in his first game in more than nine months after tearing his ACL.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the Carolina Panthers, Sunday’s victory was a sweet one. For Austin Corbett, it was an extra sweet one.

Corbett, the Panthers’ right guard, made his first start since tearing his ACL in last season’s finale. He returned to practice a few weeks back, but the win over the Texans marked his first game action in more than nine months.

Immediately after Eddy Piñeiro’s game-winning kick sailed through, video posted to the team’s social media showed an emotional Corbett embrace center Bradley Bozeman and an athletic trainer, as he fought back tears.

“It all just poured out when that ball went through the uprights,” he said referring to the emotion. “It’s really hard to put into words...I didn’t have any clue it was going to hit me like this.”

The 28-year-old played all 67 offensive snaps on Sunday, and when the offensive line needed to step up, he was a key part of that.

“[I] love what he brings to the table from a mentality standpoint,” offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said last week. “You talk about how the o-line position, how it’s built, it’s about being downright nasty at times. He’s a physical player, it shows at the point of contact, but he’s also extremely smart as well. I’m excited about him being back in the mix.”

Having him back in the mix proved huge. When Carolina needed to convert on a crucial third-down play with less that two minutes to play, running back Chuba Hubbard took the ball up the gut, right behind Corbett, moving the chains and setting up the last-second field goal.

While Corbett’s return is certainly an emotional one, it is also one that is crucial to the Panthers’ success.

Carolina has had a dismal showing by its line for most of the season thus far, but having a player of Corbett’s caliber should help.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich sang his praises during his press conference Monday, talking about what it means to have Corbett back on the field.

“He steps into the huddle, he steps into the locker room, guys look to him as a leader, as a playmaker, and he’s a difference-maker on the field,” Reich said. “It’s sure good to have him back and right there at the center of things for us.”

With the emotion now out of the way, Corbett and the offensive line can look forward and continue to build on Sunday’s game-winning drive, and with any luck, keep piling up wins.

Carolina will play another home game this weekend when the Indianapolis Colts pay a visit to Charlotte. The game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff on CBS/WBTV.

Related: Panthers legends Muhammad, Peppers inducted into Hall of Honor

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to Brookshire Boulevard before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Police identify child hit, killed walking across Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
Deputies and Animal Services officers take Justin Lee Smith and Madison Danielle Clontz to jail...
Couple faces nearly 100 animal cruelty charges after animals seized
Samari Wright was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection with an attempted rape...
CMPD: Man armed with hatchet attempted to rape Amazon Delivery driver

Latest News

Carolina Panthers' Eddy Pineiro (4) celebrating after kicking the game-winning field goal after...
At 1-6, the Panthers are expected to listen to all offers ahead of the trade deadline
Reich speaks to the media after Panthers win.
‘Obsessed about getting better’: Reich focused on growth after Panthers first win
Franchise icons Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers were given the franchise's greatest honor on...
Panthers legends Muhammad, Peppers inducted into Hall of Honor
Bryce Young outdueled C.J. Stroud for Carolina's first win of the year in a matchup of the...
Young beats Stroud as Panthers claim first victory of season over Texans