‘A difference-maker’: Panthers lineman Corbett makes emotional return in victory over Texans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the Carolina Panthers, Sunday’s victory was a sweet one. For Austin Corbett, it was an extra sweet one.

Corbett, the Panthers’ right guard, made his first start since tearing his ACL in last season’s finale. He returned to practice a few weeks back, but the win over the Texans marked his first game action in more than nine months.

Immediately after Eddy Piñeiro’s game-winning kick sailed through, video posted to the team’s social media showed an emotional Corbett embrace center Bradley Bozeman and an athletic trainer, as he fought back tears.

“It all just poured out when that ball went through the uprights,” he said referring to the emotion. “It’s really hard to put into words...I didn’t have any clue it was going to hit me like this.”

The 28-year-old played all 67 offensive snaps on Sunday, and when the offensive line needed to step up, he was a key part of that.

“[I] love what he brings to the table from a mentality standpoint,” offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said last week. “You talk about how the o-line position, how it’s built, it’s about being downright nasty at times. He’s a physical player, it shows at the point of contact, but he’s also extremely smart as well. I’m excited about him being back in the mix.”

Having him back in the mix proved huge. When Carolina needed to convert on a crucial third-down play with less that two minutes to play, running back Chuba Hubbard took the ball up the gut, right behind Corbett, moving the chains and setting up the last-second field goal.

While Corbett’s return is certainly an emotional one, it is also one that is crucial to the Panthers’ success.

Carolina has had a dismal showing by its line for most of the season thus far, but having a player of Corbett’s caliber should help.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich sang his praises during his press conference Monday, talking about what it means to have Corbett back on the field.

“He steps into the huddle, he steps into the locker room, guys look to him as a leader, as a playmaker, and he’s a difference-maker on the field,” Reich said. “It’s sure good to have him back and right there at the center of things for us.”

With the emotion now out of the way, Corbett and the offensive line can look forward and continue to build on Sunday’s game-winning drive, and with any luck, keep piling up wins.

Carolina will play another home game this weekend when the Indianapolis Colts pay a visit to Charlotte. The game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff on CBS/WBTV.

