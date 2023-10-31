Deputies searching for men accused of leading stolen car chase in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for two men accused of leading deputies on a chase before running away on Monday night in Chester County.

The chase began just before 8:30 p.m. when deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a stolen car in the area of Oakley Hall School Road and Highway 9.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle did not stop, and the pursuit began. Authorities were eventually able to stop the car in the parking lot of the Chester Townhouse Apartments on Lancaster Street.

After the car was stopped, three people got out and ran into the woods behind the apartment complex. One of them was arrested, while the two others remain on the run.

The sheriff’s office said the two men were wearing all black clothing, ski masks and gloves.

Deputies used a drone and bloodhound tracking team, but were unable to find the suspects.

The car was reported stolen out of North Carolina and was recovered by deputies.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area of the chase is asked to call 911.

