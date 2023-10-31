PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies searching for men accused of leading stolen car chase in Chester County

After stopping in a parking lot, the men ran into the woods and have yet to be found.
Two men are on the run after fleeing from deputies in Chester County on Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for two men accused of leading deputies on a chase before running away on Monday night in Chester County.

The chase began just before 8:30 p.m. when deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a stolen car in the area of Oakley Hall School Road and Highway 9.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle did not stop, and the pursuit began. Authorities were eventually able to stop the car in the parking lot of the Chester Townhouse Apartments on Lancaster Street.

After the car was stopped, three people got out and ran into the woods behind the apartment complex. One of them was arrested, while the two others remain on the run.

The sheriff’s office said the two men were wearing all black clothing, ski masks and gloves.

Deputies used a drone and bloodhound tracking team, but were unable to find the suspects.

The car was reported stolen out of North Carolina and was recovered by deputies.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area of the chase is asked to call 911.

Related: Bond denied for Army soldier accused of killing grandparents in Chester Co.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to Brookshire Boulevard before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Police identify child hit, killed walking across Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
Deputies and Animal Services officers take Justin Lee Smith and Madison Danielle Clontz to jail...
Couple faces nearly 100 animal cruelty charges after animals seized
Samari Wright was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection with an attempted rape...
CMPD: Man armed with hatchet attempted to rape Amazon Delivery driver

Latest News

The hearing will be held on November 13 at Granite Quarry Town Hall, 143 N. Salisbury Ave.
Public hearing on annexation in Granite Quarry set for November 13
Paul Newman Bowers, 56, was charged.
New charges in Rowan County for a convicted felon
According to the Rowan EDC, this project promises to deliver not one, but two cutting-edge spec...
Rowan EDC touts business growth in East Spencer
Jackleen Mullen
Trial to begin for York County mother accused of killing her 4-year-old child