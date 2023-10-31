PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

D.A.: Man involved in deadly 2020 northeast Charlotte assault sentenced to prison

The deadly assault happened in August 2020 at an apartment complex on Pintail Place.
A gavel
A gavel(Action News 5)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was involved in a deadly assault in northeast Charlotte in 2020 has been sentenced to prison, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

The trial, which began Oct. 23, 2023, ended Monday with the jury’s guilty verdict.

Jonathan Ramsey, 35, was tried for second-degree murder. The jury found him guilty of the lesser-included offense of involuntary manslaughter. Ramsey admitted his status as a habitual felon. He was then sentenced to 159-203 months in prison, according to a news release.

On the morning of Aug. 22, 2020, Ramsey and Billy Clay McKay Jr. had a disagreement at McKay Jr.’s home. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said its initial investigation revealed that a fight happened in the common area of the apartment complex on Pintail Place and that the two knew each other.

Later that day, Ramsey returned to the home and assaulted McKay Jr., who died from injuries sustained during the assault.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Victim identified in deadly north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
First responders were called to Brookshire Boulevard before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Police identify child hit, killed walking across Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.

Latest News

Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.
Charlotte woman takes home $1M Powerball prize
Mecklenburg County Courthouse
Attorneys: Dozens in Mecklenburg Co. impacted by eCourts, delayed jail releases
Plus, WBTV obtained letter from judge sounding alarm, setting workaround for system ‘defect’
Attorneys: Dozens in Mecklenburg Co. impacted by eCourts, delayed jail releases
When it comes to Halloween, there’s no shortage of ideas about what to dress up as.
Safety concerns addressed ahead of trick-or-treating