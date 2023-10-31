D.A.: Man involved in deadly 2020 northeast Charlotte assault sentenced to prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was involved in a deadly assault in northeast Charlotte in 2020 has been sentenced to prison, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

The trial, which began Oct. 23, 2023, ended Monday with the jury’s guilty verdict.

Jonathan Ramsey, 35, was tried for second-degree murder. The jury found him guilty of the lesser-included offense of involuntary manslaughter. Ramsey admitted his status as a habitual felon. He was then sentenced to 159-203 months in prison, according to a news release.

On the morning of Aug. 22, 2020, Ramsey and Billy Clay McKay Jr. had a disagreement at McKay Jr.’s home. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said its initial investigation revealed that a fight happened in the common area of the apartment complex on Pintail Place and that the two knew each other.

Later that day, Ramsey returned to the home and assaulted McKay Jr., who died from injuries sustained during the assault.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.