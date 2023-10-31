PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Catawba College listed in Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges 2024 edition

Catawba became the first institution in the Southeast and just the 13th in the nation to be...
Catawba became the first institution in the Southeast and just the 13th in the nation to be certified carbon neutral earlier this year.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College was included in the 2024 Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges. The guide features 522 schools. Catawba is noted for its exceptional programs, policies, and practices related to sustainability and the environment. This list highlights the schools dedicated to increasing and maintaining environmental programs and policies.

“Inclusion in the Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges is another recognition of the commitment Catawba has made to sustainability and the environment,” said John E.P. Morrison, Interim Director of the Center for the Environment and Executive Director of NC Clean Future. “It also helps prospective students understand that Catawba is a school where they can explore their passion for the environment and discover ways to improve the world around them.”

Catawba became the first institution in the Southeast and just the 13th in the nation to be certified carbon neutral earlier this year. Catawba also earned a STARS Silver rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE). They also were the first campus in the United States to add Haven solar shelters, providing solar-powered shelters.

Related: Catawba College achieves carbon neutrality seven years ahead of 2030 goal

The Princeton Review chose the 522 colleges for this edition based on the 2022-23 survey of administrators at 683 colleges.

The surveys focused on their institution’s sustainability-related policies, practices, and programs. The company also surveyed students who attended the colleges regarding their sustainability-related campus experiences.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
First responders were called to Brookshire Boulevard before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Police identify child hit, killed walking across Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Samari Wright was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection with an attempted rape...
CMPD: Man armed with hatchet attempted to rape Amazon delivery driver
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Denise Morgan sent us this picture of her son dressed as Liberty Mutual's Doug and Limu Emu!
PHOTOS: Halloween costumes featuring princesses, Flinstones, ‘Limu Emu’
FILE - In this Sunday, April 6, 2014, file photo, singer Scott Stapp, of the band Creed,...
Creed bringing ‘Summer of ‘99′ tour to Charlotte
AUTóDROMO JOSé CARLOS PACE, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, on...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team preps for Sao Paulo Grand Prix
The famed 3X4 salute will highlight a bevy of fan-friendly activities that will take place this...
Five can’t-miss attractions at this weekend’s World of Outlaws World Finals in Concord