Man arrested after deputies say he hid bag of cocaine in his buttocks

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In what may be considered a cheeky crime, a Salisbury man is accused of hiding crack cocaine in his buttocks.

According to the report, deputies stopped a white Chevy Malibu on Wednesday due to an expired tag. During the traffic stop, a deputy noticed what he called a “strong odor” of marijuana. A sheriff’s K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the car, so deputies asked the driver and a passenger to get out of the car.

Deputies then searched the car and reportedly found jars with cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana in the glove box. A Glock handgun was found under the passenger seat, according to the report.

Henry Franklin Baker III, 40, was identified as the passenger. Baker allegedly told the deputies that the jars and the gun belonged to him. When told that he would be taken to jail and charged with a felony if any other illegal substances were found, deputies say Baker told them that he had a bag of cocaine between his buttocks.

Baker then jumped up and down until the bag fell out, deputies said.

Baker was charged with possession of between 0.5 and 1.5 ounces of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Baker was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $10,000 bond. Baker’s next court date is November 8.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.