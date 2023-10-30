Trying out new flavors on National Candy Corn Day
The crew tries out different candy corn before the Halloween season ends
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Monday is National Candy Corn Day!
According to the National Confectioners Association, an estimated 35 million pounds of candy corn are sold each year.
That’s about 9 billion kernels.
QC Life this morning tried the latest and greatest candy corn flavors.
