PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Trying out new flavors on National Candy Corn Day

The crew tries out different candy corn before the Halloween season ends
The crew tries out different flavors for National Candy Corn Day
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Monday is National Candy Corn Day!

According to the National Confectioners Association, an estimated 35 million pounds of candy corn are sold each year.

That’s about 9 billion kernels.

QC Life this morning tried the latest and greatest candy corn flavors.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Victim identified in deadly north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming

Latest News

More information and a witness speaks about the recent Romare fight on July 4th
Fight breaks out at uptown Charlotte's Romare Bearden Park
On Friday morning, Chef Corey Jones, owner of Mad Dash Kitchen, and Cory Wilkins, the co-leader...
Yum! Making a shrimp pattie melt with Mad Dash Kitchen
WARNING: Video contains explicit language, viewer discretion is advised.
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
Uncovering holes in South Carolina's effort to protect domestic violence victims.
Cover Story: Responding to domestic violence calls
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is training deputies in active shooter situations...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducts active shooter training