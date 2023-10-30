PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Safety concerns addressed ahead of trick-or-treating

"I feel like I have to have eight arms and a lot of eyes to keep track of not one but three other kids," Hasty said.
When it comes to Halloween, there's no shortage of ideas about what to dress up as.
By Ron Lee
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s that time of year when kids will be out after dark dressed out as their favorite characters in search of those Halloween treats.

Lately, though, Charlotte has seen several accidents between cars and pedestrians, sometimes with the worst of results. That’s got many concerned with the safety of their children as they make their neighborhood rounds.

“I’m going to be a chameleon,” Damien MacAlester said as he played at Freedom Park Monday afternoon.

“I’m being Barbie because I love the Barbie movie,” Lousia Osbourne explained as she played with her brother.

And speaking of movie themes, John Paul is going as one of the Mario Brothers.

“Because I have overalls and I have sticky mustaches,” he said.

Some go from movie stars to sports stars.

“I’m coming as a football player,” Fitz Osbourne said

In fact, it was hard to find anyone not excited about the upcoming spooky holiday. Hard, but not impossible.

Brittany MacAlester thinks this time of year has become a bit too overwhelming and understandably so. But something else she’s thinking about is how to keep her kids safe Tuesday night.

“Watching out for what’s around, what time of night we go out and hoping especially young drivers know what day it is,” MacAlester said.

Charlotte has had numerous accidents involving pedestrians and cars lately, and with kids taking to the streets in mass for Halloween night, it’s an act all too clear to many parents.

“I think going in a group is good, being able to see your child throughout the night.” Athena Kabouris said.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says to use that new technology for those age-old problems.

“Definitely put a tracker on your phone; there’s different apps for it. You can track your child in the general area,” Bradly Smith, with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, said.

For RuthAnne Hasty who is a professional nanny, having to keep an eye on someone else’s kids just adds to the pressure.

“I feel like I have to have eight arms and a lot of eyes to keep track of not one but three other kids,” Hasty said.

The sheriff’s office says the street’s not the only danger. Parents should never let their kids go into a home, especially if they don’t know the people inside.

