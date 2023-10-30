PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears

An American Black Bear.
An American Black Bear.(Pixabay)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the Blue Ridge Parkway announced that a portion of the parkway is closing temporarily after multiple visitors recently had interactions with bears in the area.

Officials said the decision to shut down the section came after they received multiple reports of people feeding and trying to hold a young bear at the Lane Pinnacle Overlook.

According to officials, starting on Monday, October 30, the part of the scenic route from milepost 367.6 near the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area to milepost 375.6 at Ox Creek Road will be closed until further notice. They added that visitors can still access the Craggy Gardens recreational area from NC. However, the visitor center at milepost 364.5 will close until the road reopens.

“We are closing this section of the road temporarily for the safety of both the bear and park visitors,” said Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “When people intentionally attract bears with trash and food it can lead to very dangerous situations. In this instance we want to give the bear a chance to lose interest in the area before the situation escalates and visitors or the bear are harmed.”

Park officials stated that visitors and residents in the area should keep food out of sight and follow the parkway’s bear safety tips. Anyone who sees a bear in the area is asked to call (828) 298-2491 or stop at the nearest Visitor Center to report the encounter.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Victim identified in deadly north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming

Latest News

The woman was treated for minor injuries.
CMPD: Man armed with hatchet attempted to rape Amazon Delivery driver
Samari Wright was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection with an attempted rape...
CMPD: Man armed with hatchet attempted to rape Amazon Delivery driver
One of the cars towed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police
Police tow more than 10 cars following latest round of street takeovers
The remains will be sent to the FBI lab at Quantico, Va.
FBI: Hunters discover human remains in Pisgah National Forest
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Police identify child hit, killed walking across Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte