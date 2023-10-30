Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the Blue Ridge Parkway announced that a portion of the parkway is closing temporarily after multiple visitors recently had interactions with bears in the area.

Officials said the decision to shut down the section came after they received multiple reports of people feeding and trying to hold a young bear at the Lane Pinnacle Overlook.

According to officials, starting on Monday, October 30, the part of the scenic route from milepost 367.6 near the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area to milepost 375.6 at Ox Creek Road will be closed until further notice. They added that visitors can still access the Craggy Gardens recreational area from NC. However, the visitor center at milepost 364.5 will close until the road reopens.

“We are closing this section of the road temporarily for the safety of both the bear and park visitors,” said Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “When people intentionally attract bears with trash and food it can lead to very dangerous situations. In this instance we want to give the bear a chance to lose interest in the area before the situation escalates and visitors or the bear are harmed.”

Park officials stated that visitors and residents in the area should keep food out of sight and follow the parkway’s bear safety tips. Anyone who sees a bear in the area is asked to call (828) 298-2491 or stop at the nearest Visitor Center to report the encounter.

