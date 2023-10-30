Poor condition of school prompts school board to create emergency plan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The poor condition of Henderson Independent High School led the Rowan-Salisbury School Board to approve a plan that would move Henderson students to a vacant building on the North Rowan High campus if necessary.

The RSS Board of Education made a motion at the September 25 business meeting to create an emergency plan to be presented to the Board. That emergency plan was presented and approved last week.

“What an emergency is can be defined lots of ways,” said Board member Kevin Jones. “Obviously, everyone in the room would agree if there’s an emergency we can’t leave our students there. The same thing would be true for any school that we have, we could wake up tomorrow and there would be a problem at any of our schools. Now, some are in better condition so it’s less likely, but we don’t have emergency plans for all those other schools but we would find a way as administration, at some point along the way the Board would get involved and say ‘alright what are we going to do to make sure that these students are safe and still learning.’ Figuring out what that looks like and then what kind of money it takes to fix the problem is something that I think is going to have to be the difficult thing, but something that we’re going to have to...I’d love the Board to stay a part of those conversations is ‘how much money is it going to take to fix it where it’s not an emergency anymore leaving them at the current location versus going somewhere else, because there’s costs going both ways.”

Some BOE members mentioned emergencies such as: roof collapses or water, heat, etc. breaks and cannot be repaired quickly; however, neither the BOE or RSS officially defined “emergency situation.”

“I think that’s what we’re looking for, is an emergency plan, a plan in place, and then to make sure that we’re not kicking this can down the road any further for a permanent site,” said Board Chairman Dean Hunter. “I think it goes without saying that we’re not sitting on piles of cash, so if we could stay within what we already own, that makes the most sense, unless someone listening wants to donate. We’re always open to that.”

After discussion the Board approved the motion recommending that, in the event of an emergency, Henderson students would be relocated to the vacant 9,200 square foot CTE building at North Rowan High School

At this time, there is no plan in place to move Henderson students to any alternate location, according to Michelle Shue of Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

Henderson Independent High School is located in Salisbury at 1215 N. Main St. The building was built in 1917.

Henderson was established as an Alternative Learning Program in 1996 and moved to the N. Main St. location in 1999. Combining in-person and hybrid students, the current enrollment is 75.

According to RSS, students are placed at Henderson by one of two pathways:

1. District Administrative Placement (i.e. long term suspension, etc.)

2. Alternative Placement Committee (APC) (i.e. process initiated by the “sending school” and managed by a school and district staff team)

Students are placed at Henderson for a quarter, semester, or yearlong term and have the opportunity to return to their home school if they reach 3 personalized goals: attendance, grades, and discipline.

Due to the unique nature of the school, many students opt to remain at Henderson for an alternative, inclusive, flexible setting which meets their needs.

The Board hopes to be able to consider plans for a permanent fix for Henderson by May, 2024.

