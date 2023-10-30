PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police tow more than 10 cars following latest round of street takeovers

More warrants may be served as the incidents are reviewed.
One of the cars towed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police
One of the cars towed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 10 cars were towed following multiple street takeovers across Charlotte over the weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced.

The takeovers happened Saturday near Statesville Avenue, West Arrowood and Nations Ford roads, and West and Wilkinson boulevards.

According to police, several of the people who took part in the meetups were from outside the area.

[’Street takeover’ bill signed into law in NC, creates higher penalties]

In total, 11 vehicles were towed and 13 citations were issued.

Officers said more arrest and seizure warrants may come as the incidents are reviewed.

Since a crackdown on street takeovers in February, CMPD has issued 135 citations, made 29 arrests, towed 94 vehicles and taken 17 firearms related to these events.

Anyone who sees these groups driving recklessly and behaving erratically is asked not to engage but to call 911. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

