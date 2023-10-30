Police: Suspect arrested after firing shots into Gaston County home with multiple people

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect was arrested after firing shots into a Gaston County home with multiple people inside, according to the police department.

George Aviles was placed in the Gaston County Jail under no bond and charged with the following:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Three counts of Felony Discharge Weapon into an Occupied Property

Four counts of Injury to Personal Property

Felony Probation Violation

Discharge of a Firearm in the City Limits

Police say the shooting happened on Oct. 14, 2023, around 5 a.m., at a residence on Howard Fraley Lane in Dallas.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found that several victims were inside the home during the incident, but nobody was injured.

