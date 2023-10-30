PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Suspect arrested after firing shots into Gaston County home with multiple people

George Aviles was placed in the Gaston County Jail under no bond.
George Aviles was placed in the Gaston County Jail under no bond.
George Aviles was placed in the Gaston County Jail under no bond.(Courtesy: Gaston County Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect was arrested after firing shots into a Gaston County home with multiple people inside, according to the police department.

George Aviles was placed in the Gaston County Jail under no bond and charged with the following:

  • Attempted First Degree Murder
  • Three counts of Felony Discharge Weapon into an Occupied Property
  • Four counts of Injury to Personal Property
  • Felony Probation Violation
  • Discharge of a Firearm in the City Limits

Police say the shooting happened on Oct. 14, 2023, around 5 a.m., at a residence on Howard Fraley Lane in Dallas.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found that several victims were inside the home during the incident, but nobody was injured.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Victim identified in deadly north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.

Latest News

Shot of police lights.
FBI: Hunters discover human remains in Pisgah National Forest
The court is a deep teal color with gold accents.
LOOK: Hornets unveil new NBA In-Season Tournament court
WBTV News at Noon
Couple faces dozens of charges of animal cruelty and child abuse, 45 animals seized from home
Deputies and Animal Services officers take Justin Lee Smith and Madison Danielle Clontz to jail...
Couple faces dozens of charges of animal cruelty and child abuse, 45 animals seized from home